Saturday, December 24, 2022

TIME names Spirit of Ukraine and Zelensky 'person of the year'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 3:59 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine's person of the year on Dec. 7, acknowledging his leadership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This year's choice was the most clear-cut in memory. Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades," the magazine said.

The magazine explained that it has chosen Zelensky "for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people and nations to come together in defense of freedom, and for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy—and of peace."

At the same time, the magazine recognized the "spirit of Ukraine," which was embodied by countless individuals contributing to the fight against Russian aggression. TIME also mentioned the role of journalists "who risked their lives to tell the stories."


"The challenge is to find a way to talk about it so that the world continues to care," Olga Rudenko, the Kyiv Independent's chief editor, said.

Earlier this year, TIME magazine included three Ukrainians in their list of the world's 100 most influential people. 

President Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi were included in the "Leaders" category, while Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda's Chief Editor Sevgil Musaieva is in the "Innovators" category.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
