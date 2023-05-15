Zelensky to visit London, meet with UK prime minister

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15 that he was headed to London to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"The U.K. is leading the way when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelensky wrote.

The U.K. will be the latest stop in Zelensky's European tour, following meetings with allies in France, Italy, and Germany.

The Ukrainian president's tour began in Rome on May 13, where he spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.

Zelensky then traveled to Berlin on May 14, where he met with German leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, thanking Germany for a new $2.7 million military aid package and reiterating Kyiv's need for more advanced Western fighter jets.

Following his trip to Germany, Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the evening of May 14 in Paris, adding that "Ukraine's defensive and offensive capabilities grow with every visit."