Zelensky thanks Americans for their support ahead of speech to US Congress

Speaking alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the speech he’ll deliver before members of Congress on Dec. 21 is not only for lawmakers but for all Americans.

"That is a great honor for me, and I want to give all (those) messages that I prepared (to U.S. Congress) in your language with all respect to your country, for its support of Ukraine in a battle for its freedom," Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that this is his second time in Washington and stressed that U.S. Congress is a “big friend of Ukraine.”