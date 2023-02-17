Zelensky: 'There is no alternative to Ukrainian victory'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky told world leaders in his speech at the Munich Security Conference that "there are no alternatives" to Ukrainian victory, the country's membership in the EU and NATO.

"There is no alternative to our unity. Therefore, there is and will be no alternative to getting rid of Russian aggression once and for all, liberating the land and the people," said Zelensky.

He also urged partners to hurry up with providing Ukraine with military aid amid the reported beginning of Russia's new offensive against the country.

"The speed of our arrangements, our decisions, our deliveries… it's the speed that life depends on."

Continuing his campaign for quick Ukraine's admission to the EU, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine was already integrated with the European economy, logistics, and energy system.

"Is it now time for Ukraine to become a full-fledged part of the European Union? For most Europeans, this is no longer a question. We have already obtained the status of a candidate country. We are already preparing to start negotiations on membership."

In his speech, Ukraine's president compared Russia's war against his country to the story of David and Goliath and thanked allies for assisting Ukraine in its fight.

"This is not only about Ukraine. The bottom line is that Goliath must lose, and there is no alternative to this because the Kremlin can destroy security...We can have victory not only over Putin in Russia but (over 'Putins') in the whole world. Won't this be proof of the power of the idea of freedom? It definitely will."

The 59th Munich Security Conference is taking place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 in the German city of Munich. This year, the conference is focused on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.