Zelensky: 'There can be no diplomacy with Russia today'

Speaking via video link at a PACE session on Oct. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn't consider diplomacy with Russia possible under the current conditions, European Pravda reports.

He emphasized the importance of diplomatically isolating Russia so that its citizens understand that the war in Ukraine is happening because of the leadership they had elected.

"There can be no diplomacy with Russia today," said Zelensky. "There can be no respect for the leadership that kills, captures, does not respect international law."

PACE adopted a resolution stating that the Russian regime is terrorist on Oct. 13, becoming the first international organization to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state."