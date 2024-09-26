The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Keir Starmer, United Kingdom, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States
Zelensky thanks Starmer for UK's commitment to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil September 26, 2024 4:43 AM 1 min read
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10, Downing Street on July 19, 2024 in London, England. (Benjamin Cremel/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's security situation, the implementation of a bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the second peace summit.

Zelensky also thanked the U.K. for its decisive actions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

“Thank you for standing with us throughout this time,” Zelensky posted on X.

Zelensky and Starmer are in New York this week attending the UN General Assembly.

Starmer has recently expressed his intention to continue discussions at the UN General Assembly regarding Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Zelensky meets with NATO’s Stoltenberg in New York
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in New York on Sept. 25, thanking him for “supporting Ukraine throughout his tenure.” In a post on social media, Zelensky said the pair discussed several issues, including “the need to enhance Ukraine’s air defense, (and)…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
