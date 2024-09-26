Zelensky thanks Starmer for UK's commitment to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's security situation, the implementation of a bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the second peace summit.

Zelensky also thanked the U.K. for its decisive actions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

“Thank you for standing with us throughout this time,” Zelensky posted on X.

Zelensky and Starmer are in New York this week attending the UN General Assembly.

Starmer has recently expressed his intention to continue discussions at the UN General Assembly regarding Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike military targets deep inside Russia.