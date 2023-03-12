Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky speaks with new Czech president, asks for more military aid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2023 7:04 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with new Czech President Petr Pavel and asked for more military aid, he said on March 12.

Zelensky said that he discussed the front-line situation with the former NATO General and Ukraine's ongoing security needs.

"Czechia's support is crucial for fighting against the Russian Federation's aggression," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Pavel has been vocal about NATO allies ramping up military aid for Ukraine to better defend itself. In a January interview with the BBC, shortly after his election as president, Pavel said that Western nations should have “almost no limits” to what they should send to equip the Ukrainian military.

Czech media Ceske Noviny reported on March 4 that Pavel intends to go to Ukraine in April.

Among other topics discussed during the phone call were Ukraine's long-standing bid to join the European Union, according to Zelensky.

Czech President Pavel to visit Ukraine in April
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
