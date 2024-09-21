The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Zelensky signs law to increase state budget by $12 billion for defense expenditures

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2024 12:46 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an official meeting with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on Sept. 4, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on Sept. 20 to increase the state budget by Hr 500 billion ($12 billion) to spend on defense and military needs.

The law aims to finance "urgent measures in the field of security and defense to counter the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," according to an explanatory note on the Ukrainian parliament's website.

Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the Budget Committee, said that the additional $12 billion would mostly be financed through the issuing of domestic government bonds and reducing expenses relating to repaying the state debt.

Another Hr 30 billion ($722 million) will come from revenues from tax increases, and Hr 12.7 billion ($306 million) will come from an increase in the excise duty on tobacco and fuel.

The law was approved by Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on Sept. 18. MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said afterward that this year's expenditures amounted to a record Hr 3.73 trillion ($89.8 billion).

The draft state budget for 2025 foresees Ukraine's defense spending of Hr 2.2 trillion, which constitutes 26.3% of the country's projected gross domestic product (GDP), according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ukraine's parliament approved on Sept. 17 a bill that proposes a tax increase of Hr 58 billion ($1.4 billion) in 2024 and Hr 137 billion ($3.3 billion) in 2025.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

