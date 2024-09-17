The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Economy, Business, Taxation, Parliament
Edit post

Ukraine's parliament backs major tax hike in first reading

by Martin Fornusek September 17, 2024 3:36 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 28, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament approved on Sept. 17 a bill that proposes a tax increase of Hr 58 billion ($1.4 billion) in 2024 and Hr 137 billion ($3.3 billion) in 2025.

The draft law was introduced to the parliament as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.

The bill would increase the military tax from 1.5% to 5%, set higher taxes for self-employed persons, impose a 50% tax on bank profits in 2024, and 25% tax on the profits of other financial institutions.

The parliament failed to gather enough votes to pass the initial version of the bill on Sept. 3, which was meant to bring an additional Hr 30 billion ($720 million) to the state budget.

Only after the revision by the parliamentary tax committee did enough lawmakers – 241 – support the bill. Before becoming law, the legislation must pass a second reading and be signed by the president.

After passing, the law will have to be antedated to Oct. 1 as it is unlikely to be approved until later in October, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in August that Ukraine faces a budget deficit of $35 billion next year, though foreign partners have pledged to cover roughly $20 billion of that sum.

Kyiv has grown increasingly reliant on external sources of financing, such as grants and loans from the EU, the U.S., the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other partners as Russia's war continues to put heavy strain on the country's economy.

The proposed tax increase is part of an effort to find additional sources of funding at home, which may also include increased domestic borrowing and measures to boost the number of jobs and wages.

Despite the dire budgetary situation, the bill has received criticism due to its potential repercussions on already difficult living conditions in the country.

The ZN.ua media outlet conducted a survey in July that showed that around 32% of Ukrainian families have enough money only to buy food, while 9% said they even struggle to buy groceries.

The economic toll of 10 years of Russia’s war against Ukraine in charts
Russia’s 10-year aggression against Ukraine has caused widespread and sure to be long-lasting damage to the country’s economy and demographics. Positive growth predictions were squashed following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in 2014. Then came Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.