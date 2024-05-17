Zelensky signs law amendments increasing fines for draft evaders

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed on May 17 law amendments that raise fines for evading draft and other violations of mobilization rules.

This comes as one of the latest changes in Ukraine's legislation aimed at strengthening mobilization efforts.

According to the new legislation, fines for violating the rules of the military register can range from Hr 3,400 ($86) to 5,100 ($130), and for repeated violations, from Hr 17,000 ($430) to 25,500 ($646).

Citizens evading military service during the war will also have to pay fines between Hr 17,000 and 25,500, whereas officials and legal entities will pay from Hr 34,000 ($860) to 59,500 ($1,500).

Fines for the same violation during peacetime will range from Hr 5,100 to 8,500 ($215) for regular citizens and from Hr 17,000 to 34,000 for legal entities and officials.

The bill was approved by the parliament in the second reading on May 9.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.