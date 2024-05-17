Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Law, Mobilization, Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelensky signs law amendments increasing fines for draft evaders

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2024 3:46 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed on May 17 law amendments that raise fines for evading draft and other violations of mobilization rules.

This comes as one of the latest changes in Ukraine's legislation aimed at strengthening mobilization efforts.

According to the new legislation, fines for violating the rules of the military register can range from Hr 3,400 ($86) to 5,100 ($130), and for repeated violations, from Hr 17,000 ($430) to 25,500 ($646).

Citizens evading military service during the war will also have to pay fines between Hr 17,000 and 25,500, whereas officials and legal entities will pay from Hr 34,000 ($860) to 59,500 ($1,500).

Fines for the same violation during peacetime will range from Hr 5,100 to 8,500 ($215) for regular citizens and from Hr 17,000 to 34,000 for legal entities and officials.

The bill was approved by the parliament in the second reading on May 9.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:21 PM

Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea overnight.

Ukrainian drones attacked several military facilities in Russia and in occupied Crimea overnight of May 17, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in special services. The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
