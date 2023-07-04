Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky says world should show Russia readiness to react in case of nuclear plant attack

by Dinara Khalilova July 5, 2023 12:16 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca on June 1, 2023, near Chisinau, Moldova. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on July 4 that the international leaders should show Moscow they are ready to respond to Russia's potential attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"Now the whole world must realize that common security depends entirely on global attention to the occupiers' actions at the station," said Zelensky.

Earlier the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia might be preparing a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia plant "in the near future."

According to the General Staff, Russian forces have placed objects similar to explosive devices on the roof of the plant's third and fourth power units, possibly to simulate a Ukrainian attack.

"Maybe they have some other plan. But in any case, the world sees - and can't help but see! - that the only source of danger for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is Russia itself and no one else," Ukraine's president emphasized.

As Ukraine warns Russia might damage nuclear plant, Moscow blames Kyiv for potential strike
Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov told Channel 24 that such disinformation campaigns could serve as preparation and information cover for Russia’s own actions.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

"Unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack against the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. And this can inspire the Kremlin to new evil," added Zelensky. "To stop it is the duty of everyone in the world. No one can be left out because radiation does not leave anyone out."

During a July 4 phone call, Zelensky also informed French President Emmanuel Macron about Russia's sabotage plans at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. "We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA," Zelensky wrote after the call.

On June 20, Zelensky announced, citing intelligence data, that Moscow was considering a terrorist attack on the nuclear power plant through radiation leakage.

Several days later, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told the New Stateman that Russia had completed preparations for the attack.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, since March 2022. They have used it as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
