President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on July 4 that the international leaders should show Moscow they are ready to respond to Russia's potential attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"Now the whole world must realize that common security depends entirely on global attention to the occupiers' actions at the station," said Zelensky.

Earlier the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia might be preparing a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia plant "in the near future."

According to the General Staff, Russian forces have placed objects similar to explosive devices on the roof of the plant's third and fourth power units, possibly to simulate a Ukrainian attack.

"Maybe they have some other plan. But in any case, the world sees - and can't help but see! - that the only source of danger for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is Russia itself and no one else," Ukraine's president emphasized.

"Unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack against the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. And this can inspire the Kremlin to new evil," added Zelensky. "To stop it is the duty of everyone in the world. No one can be left out because radiation does not leave anyone out."

During a July 4 phone call, Zelensky also informed French President Emmanuel Macron about Russia's sabotage plans at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. "We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA," Zelensky wrote after the call.

On June 20, Zelensky announced, citing intelligence data, that Moscow was considering a terrorist attack on the nuclear power plant through radiation leakage.

Several days later, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told the New Stateman that Russia had completed preparations for the attack.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, since March 2022. They have used it as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.