Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky says Qatar joins Ukraine's Peace Formula

by Martin Fornusek July 29, 2023 12:07 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 28, 2023. (Photo credit: Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Qatar will join Ukraine in the efforts to implement the so-called Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president announced on July 28.

"The most important thing is that Qatar will be with us in the implementation of the Peace Formula, joining the global effort," Zelensky said in his address.

Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine on Nov. 15, 2022.

The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrived in Kyiv for a state visit earlier on July 28.

According to Zelensky, the two leaders discussed steps to ensure global food security and the functioning of the grain corridor, the Peace Formula, the return of illegally deported children, Ukraine's recovery, and Qatari investments.

Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17 sparked global fears of grain shortages and rising food prices. Ukrainian officials said they are attempting to revive the deal through talks with Turkey and the U.N. but are also considering alternative routes for their exports.

The Kremlin seeks to supplant Ukraine's exports to the Global South as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered Russia's own grain supplies to the African leaders both as aid and on a commercial basis.

According to the Financial Times, Moscow seeks Turkey's and Qatar's support in facilitating its grain exports to Africa but the two countries have not yet agreed to the plan.

Author: Martin Fornusek
