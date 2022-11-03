Zelensky says he won’t participate in G20 summit if Putin attends.

This audio is created with AI assistance

"My position, and the position of Ukraine, was that if the leader of Russia participates (in the summit), then Ukraine will not," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 3.

The 2022 G20 summit will be held in Indonesia on Nov. 15. Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both invited to participate in the summit. A number of Western countries, including the U.K., said Russia has "no moral right" to sit at the G20 meeting due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said in late October that he didn't decide whether to attend the G20 meeting in Bali.

Prior, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is rational, but the decisions he's making—or maybe better put, his objectives—are not rational."

"What we've seen thus far is no interest on the part of Putin in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said.

