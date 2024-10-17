Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Nuclear arms, Donald Trump, Ukraine, War
Zelensky says he told Trump that either Ukraine will join NATO or pursue nuclear weapons

by Nate Ostiller October 17, 2024 4:40 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during the European Council Summit on Oct. 17, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 17 that he told Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in their meeting in September that Ukraine needs to be part of NATO, or it would pursue nuclear capabilities to protect itself.

Zelensky was speaking from Brussels, where he presented his victory plan to EU leaders.

"Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, which will serve as protection, or it must be part of some kind of alliance. Apart from NATO, we do not know of such an effective alliance," Zelensky said that he had told Trump.

"I believe Trump heard me and said that it was a fair argument," he added.

Zelensky also invoked the Budapest Memorandum, in which Ukraine agreed in 1994 to give up its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the U.S., and the U.K.

The agreement resulted in Ukraine losing its nuclear shield, Zelensky argued, while other powers that have maintained their nuclear arsenal have not suffered from a full-scale war.

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that he would choose NATO membership over pursuing nuclear weapons.

‘First step to World War’ — North Korea preparing 10,000 soldiers to join Russia’s war, Zelensky confirms
According to military intelligence, North Korean officers are already in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Nate Ostiller
4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.