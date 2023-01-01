Zelensky: 'Russians are scared, and rightly so’

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Jan. 1 that "fear has engulfed Russia."

“They are afraid. It feels. And they are rightly worried, because they will lose,” he said. "Drones, missiles, anything else will not help them. Because we are united. And they are united only with fear."

Zelensky added that "the fear that reigns in Russia contrasts with Ukraine, where our sense of unity, authenticity, and life” prevails.

Zelensky said that during the first night of the year, Ukraine down 40 Iranian-made Shahed drones sent by Russia.

Russia attacked multiple Ukrainian cities on the New Year's Eve, causing particular damage in Kyiv, where one person was killed and 20 injured, including a foreign journalist.