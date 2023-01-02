Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: Russia plans long-term drone attack against Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2023 10:11 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported in his evening address on Jan. 2 that Russia is planning a long-term attack using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

He said that Moscow's tactics is to exhaust the Ukrainian population, the country's air defense, and the energy system.

"Only two days have passed since the beginning of the year, and the number of downed Iranian drones over Ukraine has already exceeded 80. And soon, this number may increase. Nights can be quite restless during these weeks," he said. "(Russia) may bet on exhausting us. But we must and will do everything to ensure that this goal of the terrorists fails, like all the others."

Russian forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones overnight on Jan. 2.

Ukraine's air defense said it had destroyed all of the 39 drones.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that energy infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged in the attack.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating cut-offs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary targets.

According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.