Update: Two-year-old killed, 22 injured in Russian missile attack near Dnipro

A two-year-old girl was found dead in the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian missile strike on the town Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 3, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said in a post on Telegram on June 4.

The number of people injured in the attack has risen to 22, including five children, according to Lysak. Earlier, the governor reported that three injured boys, a six-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 15-year-old, were in critical condition.

The missile strike partially destroyed two two-story residential buildings, and damaged 10 homes, a car, a shop, and gas pipelines.

Russia also attacked other parts of the oblast overnight on June 4. According to the governor, Ukrainian forces shot down two cruise missiles and one drone over the oblast.

Russian troops also shelled Nikopol, located just across the Dnipro River from Russian positions and from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russian forces use as a base to launch attacks at Ukraine.

Three high-rise buildings, a restaurant, and power lines were damaged. No casualties were reported.