Update: Two-year-old killed, 22 injured in Russian missile attack near Dnipro

by Liliane Bivings June 4, 2023 8:26 AM 1 min read
Rescuers extract a man from the rubble of a two-story building in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian missile struck a residential area on June 3, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
A two-year-old girl was found dead in the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian missile strike on the town Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 3, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said in a post on Telegram on June 4.

The number of people injured in the attack has risen to 22, including five children, according to Lysak. Earlier, the governor reported that three injured boys, a six-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 15-year-old, were in critical condition.

The missile strike partially destroyed two two-story residential buildings, and damaged 10 homes, a car, a shop, and gas pipelines.

Russia also attacked other parts of the oblast overnight on June 4. According to the governor, Ukrainian forces shot down two cruise missiles and one drone over the oblast.

Russian troops also shelled Nikopol, located just across the Dnipro River from Russian positions and from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russian forces use as a base to launch attacks at Ukraine.

Three high-rise buildings, a restaurant, and power lines were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Retired US General Petraeus: ‘Now it’s inevitable – we should give the ATACMS’
The Kyiv Independent interviewed retired U.S. General David Petraeus on the sidelines of a security conference held by the Cipher Brief in Kyiv on May 31. Petraeus is a four-star U.S. general who has commanded two wars. He has headed multinational forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Rudenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
