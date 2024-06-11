Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, "He Came Back". The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders.
Watch now
Ukrainian strikes on Russia have helped reduce attacks on Kharkiv, mayor says

by Kateryna Hodunova June 11, 2024 5:32 PM 2 min read
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov speaks at an event in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2024. (Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces have struck missile launch positions in Russia, helping to reduce the number of Russian attacks on the embattled city of Kharkiv, Reuters reported on June 11, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Terekhov’s comment came after U.S. President Joe Biden late last month approved the use of American weapons to hit targets inside Russia that were being used to attack Kharkiv.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Ukraine’s second-largest city since the start of Russia’s offensive in the region in early May.

Most recently, Russia launched three guided bombs at Kharkiv on June 10, killing a 77-year-old man and injuring seven people.

While Russian missile and drone attacks on Kharkiv have continued, Terekhov said the ability to strike inside Russia has alleviated the situation following weeks of heavy bombardment.

“That is why maybe Kharkiv has… this period of… calm the last couple of weeks… that there were no great strikes as it was, for example, in May.”

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Terekhov noted that around 11,500 people have moved to Kharkiv from regions that were being heavily bombarded.

He also stressed the need for Western air defense to help protect the city.

“It’s very important to have the weapons on time,” Terekhov said. “It is very important to have these weapons, especially multi-defense air systems.”

Ukraine has faced challenges in intercepting incoming Russian drones and missiles due to a shortage of air defense systems. Although Kyiv’s allies are urgently seeking additional resources, deliveries have been delayed by political disputes in Washington and the limited availability of suitable weapons.

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:18 AM

FT: NATO's B9 group considers barring Hungary from meetings.

Diplomats of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies, discussed a possibility of excluding Hungary from future meetings of the club, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 11, citing people familiar with the talks.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.