Ukrainian strikes on Russia have helped reduce attacks on Kharkiv, mayor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have struck missile launch positions in Russia, helping to reduce the number of Russian attacks on the embattled city of Kharkiv, Reuters reported on June 11, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Terekhov’s comment came after U.S. President Joe Biden late last month approved the use of American weapons to hit targets inside Russia that were being used to attack Kharkiv.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Ukraine’s second-largest city since the start of Russia’s offensive in the region in early May.

Most recently, Russia launched three guided bombs at Kharkiv on June 10, killing a 77-year-old man and injuring seven people.

While Russian missile and drone attacks on Kharkiv have continued, Terekhov said the ability to strike inside Russia has alleviated the situation following weeks of heavy bombardment.

“That is why maybe Kharkiv has… this period of… calm the last couple of weeks… that there were no great strikes as it was, for example, in May.”

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Terekhov noted that around 11,500 people have moved to Kharkiv from regions that were being heavily bombarded.

He also stressed the need for Western air defense to help protect the city.

“It’s very important to have the weapons on time,” Terekhov said. “It is very important to have these weapons, especially multi-defense air systems.”

Ukraine has faced challenges in intercepting incoming Russian drones and missiles due to a shortage of air defense systems. Although Kyiv’s allies are urgently seeking additional resources, deliveries have been delayed by political disputes in Washington and the limited availability of suitable weapons.