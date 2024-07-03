Zelensky reportedly considering dismissing PM Shmyhal

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering dismissing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainska Pravda reported on July 3, citing sources in the presidential team.

Shmyhal has been prime minister of Ukraine since 2020 but Zelensky "probably" plans to dismiss him in the near future, Ukrainska Pravda said.

A source in the presidential team told Ukrainska Pravda that Zelensky "is tired of Shmyhal, it can be seen from his attitude at the meetings."

"Zelensky constantly wants some creative solutions and proposals," which Shmyhal is not providing, the source said.

According to Ukrainska Pravda's sources, potential replacements include Yulia Svyridenko, the first deputy prime minister and economic development minister, or Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Ukraine's oil and gas giant Naftogaz.

Zelensky said in March that Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles in the future, following a shake-up of his inner circle.

Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi were then dismissed in May.