Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States, US aid, War, Defense aid
Zelensky praises US House for passing Ukraine aid bill

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2024 11:17 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference in Washington on Dec. 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the U.S. House of Representatives on April 20 for approving long-awaited $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.

The U.S. House passed a key foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other allies after months of political infighting and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield.

The package will now head to the Senate for a vote before being sent to President Biden for signing. Biden has already signaled that he would sign the bills once Congress passes them.

In his evening address, Zelensky thanked the House for passing the Ukraine aid bill, over two months after the Senate passed a similar bill on foreign assistance.

"We appreciate every manifestation of support for our state and our independence, our people and our lives, which Russia wants to bury in ruins," said Zelensky.

"Certainly, we will use American support to strengthen both our nations and bring a just end to this war - a war that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must lose."

He added that the U.S. had "showed its leadership from the first days of the war."

"This kind of American leadership is vital to the preservation of an international order based on rules and predictability of life for all peoples."

Zelensky said earlier on the same day that Kyiv may sign a bilateral security agreement with the U.S. in the near future, adding that it could happen after Congress passes aid for Ukraine.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
