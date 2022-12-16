Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky, people of Ukraine to receive Charlemagne Prize.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 9:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky, alongside the people of Ukraine, will be awarded the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 for the unity of Europe, according to the organizers.

“The Ukrainian people deserve the greatest recognition for the way they are defending freedom, democracy, and self-determination,” they tweeted. "We underscore the fact that Ukraine is part of Europe and that its population and its government representatives support and defend European values.”

Recent winners of the Charlemagne Prize include Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, British historian Timothy Garton Ash, Pope Francis, and Belarussian opposition leaders Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kalesnikava, and Veronika Tsepkalo.

Earlier, Zelensky was named the person of the year by the Time and the Financial Times, which acknowledged his leadership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also, Zelensky was named Politico’s most influential person in Europe of the year on Dec. 7.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.