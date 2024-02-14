Skip to content
Zelensky orders to set up new system linking military and industry

by Martin Fornusek February 14, 2024 10:34 PM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
During a meeting with military and government officials and defense industry representatives, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 14 ordered the creation of a new "comprehensive system linking the army and industry."

The goal is to make manufacturers more aware of the needs on the front line, while Ukraine's Armed Forces will be better informed about production capabilities in all regions.

As the all-out war with Russia nears its two-year mark, Ukraine is increasing efforts to build up its own defense production capacities.

Self-reliance is especially vital now as support from the U.S., the key military donor, remains stalled due to opposition by parts of the Republican Party.

During the meeting, Zelensky and other leaders also discussed ways of "blinding" Russian surveillance drones, which help guide Russian artillery, through electronic warfare means.

"The front line requires a rapid response to challenges and threats. We make every effort to protect what is most important on the battlefield: our warriors' lives," Zelensky said.

Past months saw extensive changes in Ukraine's defense and military structures as the country seeks to adapt to the evolving nature of the war with Russia.

Most recently, Zelensky replaced Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, broadly regarded as a hero in the country, with Oleksandr Syrskyi, arguing that Ukraine needs "fresh energy."

Zelensky: Ukrainian military to create separate branch dedicated to drones
The Unmanned Systems Forces will reportedly focus specifically on improving Ukraine’s work with drones, creating special drone-specific units, ramping up training, systemizing their use, increasing production, and pushing innovation.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Support independent journalism in its darkest hour.
