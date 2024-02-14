Zelensky orders to set up new system linking military and industry

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a meeting with military and government officials and defense industry representatives, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 14 ordered the creation of a new "comprehensive system linking the army and industry."

The goal is to make manufacturers more aware of the needs on the front line, while Ukraine's Armed Forces will be better informed about production capabilities in all regions.

As the all-out war with Russia nears its two-year mark, Ukraine is increasing efforts to build up its own defense production capacities.

Self-reliance is especially vital now as support from the U.S., the key military donor, remains stalled due to opposition by parts of the Republican Party.

During the meeting, Zelensky and other leaders also discussed ways of "blinding" Russian surveillance drones, which help guide Russian artillery, through electronic warfare means.

"The front line requires a rapid response to challenges and threats. We make every effort to protect what is most important on the battlefield: our warriors' lives," Zelensky said.

Past months saw extensive changes in Ukraine's defense and military structures as the country seeks to adapt to the evolving nature of the war with Russia.

Most recently, Zelensky replaced Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, broadly regarded as a hero in the country, with Oleksandr Syrskyi, arguing that Ukraine needs "fresh energy."