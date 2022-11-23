Zelensky orders to request a UN meeting following Russian strike on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the country’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsa, to request an urgent UN Security Council meeting following the deadly Russian attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.

“I have instructed our Ambassador to the UN to request an urgent meeting of the UNSC following today’s Russian strikes. Murder of civilians, ruining of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror. Ukraine keeps demanding a resolute response of international community to these crimes,” Zelensky said on Twitter.