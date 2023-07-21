Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky on Russia's latest attacks: 'We will respond'

by Daria Shulzhenko July 21, 2023 11:37 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky photographed at a press conference in Kyiv on July 11. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on July 21 that Ukraine would respond to Russia's deadly attacks against Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Odesa oblasts.

On July 21, Russian shelling killed two children in Donetsk Oblast, while a Russian missile hit a community center in Chernihiv Oblast, killing two women. Russian missiles and drones also hit Odesa and southern Ukrainian regions, Zelensky said.

"Only absolute evil can inflict such attacks. We will respond," Zelensky said.

"In addition, there will be even more consolidation of the world for defense and for joint action, even more energy for victory, even more desire for justice, and just punishment of Russia for all the crimes of this war. And there will be punishment," he said.

Zelensky also said that more than 20 people, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks on Odesa Oblast over the past week.

Russia launched four consecutive strikes against Odesa Oblast over the course of the past four days: In the early hours of July 21, a Russian missile strike targeted grain warehouses at an agricultural company in Odesa Oblast, injuring two people.

The three previous attacks targeted mainly the city of Odesa. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia is targeting port infrastructure and grain supplies, previously destroying around 60,000 tonnes of grain.

The strikes come shortly after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17, sparking fears of food insecurity worldwide. The deal, brokered in July 2022 by Turkey and the U.N., allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products even amid the full-scale invasion.

On July 20, Russian forces attacked 10 Ukrainian oblasts, killing at least seven people and injuring at least nine.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts all came under attack.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 17 – Black Sea grain deal is dead. What can Ukraine do?
Episode #17 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to the Black Sea grain deal, how Russia weaponized it, and ultimately killed it. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent’s reporter Alexander Query. Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, S…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
