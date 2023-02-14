Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky thanks new Western arms pledges following Ramstein format meeting

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 11:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Western allies pledged more air defense systems, tanks, artillery, and training at the ninth Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address on Feb. 14.

"Together, Ukraine and its partners are doing everything to ensure that the terrorist state loses. And to make it happen faster," said Zelensky. He added that some of the developments from the meeting today needed to remain behind closed doors.

Zelensky stressed the importance of acting quickly against Russian aggression. "Speed is everything when it comes to making and implementing decisions," he said.

"Speed saves people's lives and restores security."

He went on the thank all partners for their continued aid, particularly the Americans for the systematic coordination of the Ramsntein format meeting.

Spanish defense minister Margarita Robles said in Brussels today that 55 Ukrainian soldiers will depart to Spain by the end of the week for training on how to operate Leopard tanks.

Meanwhile, Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Western tanks will arrive in Ukraine by mid-March and that Finland was closing to making a decision on sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Germany is currently building a coalition of countries with Leopard tanks in their arsenal that already includes countries like Poland, Norway, Spain, and Canada.

The Canadian foreign minister also visited Kyiv today and met with Zelensky to discuss further defense cooperation between their two countries.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
