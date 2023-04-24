Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky meets with Estonian Prime Minister in Zhytomyr Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2023 8:27 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Zhytomyr Oblast on April 24. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Zhytomyr Oblast on April 24, the President's Office reported on April 24.

"If every leader and every state were equally conscientious about protecting our common freedom on the continent, Russia's aggression would have already been defeated without question," Zelensky told Kallas, praising Estonia's ongoing support of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky also thanked Kallas for Estonia's assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers after they were injured on the frontline, particularly those in need of prosthetics.

Estonia has also provided a third mobile military hospital for Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.

Cybersecurity, Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, and increasing sanctions against Russia were some of the other topics discussed by Zelensky and Kallas.

Zelensky and Kallas' meeting took place in Zhytomyr Oblast because it is where Estonia has become the first ally to begin directly aiding Ukraine in the reconstruction of its infrastructure, the President's Office wrote. According to Zelensky, this step can become "an example" for other allies.

"I am confident that we will do a lot together. Today, I raised the issue of structuring the reconstruction assistance, including the establishment of an appropriate representative office here in the Zhytomyr Oblast," Zelensky said.

Kallas went on to emphasize that providing Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, and training for its military should continue on a sufficient scale to ensure that Ukraine wins the war.

"We believe in your victory. We believe in a prosperous Ukraine with liberal democracy, a free market economy and membership in the Euro-Atlantic community. Your struggle, your sacrifices have clearly shown that the way to peace is to eliminate gray areas in European security," Kallas said.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius this July, with Zelensky saying that "now is the time when the (military) alliance needs to make ambitious decisions," regarding Ukraine's membership. Kallas signed a joint declaration expressing Estonia's support for Ukraine's future in both NATO and the EU.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
