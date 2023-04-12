Zelensky meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation on April 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation in Kyiv and stressed the need for continued U.S. support, the President's Office reported on April 12.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky informed the U.S. officials about developments on the front line, as well as the importance of continued financial and defense aid packages in achieving Ukraine's victory.



"We are fighting for common values: freedom and democracy. The outcome of our victory will have a decisive impact on the development of the situation not only in Europe but also across the globe," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized the need for "no restrictions" on Ukraine continuing to receive the military equipment and weapons it needs, the President's Office wrote.

Additionally, Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine exercises the necessary oversight over the utilization of American taxpayers' funds and weaponry provided to them, and is eager to collaborate fully on this issue.

According to the U.S. State Department, Ukraine has received $35.1 billion in just security assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden's 2024 budget proposal includes $6 billion allocated to assist Ukraine, NATO, and European allies "by prioritizing funding to enhance the capabilities and readiness of the United States, allies, and partner forces in the face of continued Russian aggression."