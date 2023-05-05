Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky meets with Bahraini foreign minister

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 4:53 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Bahraini Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on May 5, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the President's Office reported on May 5.

Zelensky said that it was the first visit of such kind for a Bahraini official since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in July 1992, adding that it was an "important signal of cooperation and support" between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Zelensky thanked the Kingdom of Bahrain for its "unwavering" support since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for providing humanitarian aid.

During their meeting, Zelensky and Zayani discussed how the Kingdom of Bahrain could aid in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the potential cooperation between both countries in humanitarian and economic spheres.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky emphasized the monumental task of demining Ukraine and the need for more equipment to achieve this.

Zelensky also spoke about Ukraine's peace plan, and invited the Kingdom of Bahrain to join the implementation of certain points of the plan, as well as participate in an upcoming summit, the President's Office wrote.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 6 – Ukrainian grain exports, and the mayhem they cause in Europe
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #6 is dedicated to Ukrainian grain exports, and how they destabilize European domesti…
Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.