Zelensky meets with Bahraini foreign minister

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the President's Office reported on May 5.

Zelensky said that it was the first visit of such kind for a Bahraini official since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in July 1992, adding that it was an "important signal of cooperation and support" between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Zelensky thanked the Kingdom of Bahrain for its "unwavering" support since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for providing humanitarian aid.

During their meeting, Zelensky and Zayani discussed how the Kingdom of Bahrain could aid in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the potential cooperation between both countries in humanitarian and economic spheres.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky emphasized the monumental task of demining Ukraine and the need for more equipment to achieve this.

Zelensky also spoke about Ukraine's peace plan, and invited the Kingdom of Bahrain to join the implementation of certain points of the plan, as well as participate in an upcoming summit, the President's Office wrote.