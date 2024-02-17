Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US aid, Munich Security Conference, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2024 7:20 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets a delegation of U.S. Senators at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 17, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of U.S. Senators at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17 to discuss Ukraine's defense needs.

After months of negotiations, the U.S. Senate finally approved a foreign bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine. The bill is likely to face much stiffer opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Thank you for the bipartisan and bicameral support for our country in the U.S. Congress. Ukraine is counting on the U.S.' continued leadership in protecting freedom and democracy in Europe and worldwide."

Ukraine's head of state arrived at the Munich Security Conference, an annual event gathering security elite from around the world, earlier on Feb. 17.

His appearance comes at a precarious moment for Ukraine. The military was forced to withdraw on Feb. 17 from the heavily battered city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast as Russian forces attempted to encircle it.

Meanwhile, the country is facing a growing shortage of ammunition as further aid to Ukraine remains tied up in Congress.

Despite the pressure from the Senate and the White House, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson so far refused to put the foreign aid bill to a vote in the House and declared a recess until the end of February.

There are fears that the Republican Party is coming under the increasing influence of prospective presidential nominee Donald Trump, whose open criticism of NATO and the assistance for Ukraine raises worries among Washington's allies.

Zelensky in Munich: ‘If Ukraine left alone, Russia will destroy us’
“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:25 PM

Yermak: Press freedom is 'one of the values we are fighting for'.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said that he considers press freedom "one of the most important parts of any democratic society" and "one of the values we are fighting for" when asked about his personal reaction to an investigation accusing the country's security service of surveilling independent journalists.
7:20 PM

Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:10 PM

Alleged drone factory catches fire in Russia's Izhevsk.

A large fire broke out overnight at an industrial enterprise in the city of Izhevsk in Russia's Udmurt Republic, the regional emergency service said on Feb. 17. Russian media previously reported that a shopping mall located at this address had been turned into a drone factory.
3:16 AM

Ukraine using container caravans as alternative to blocked border.

Ukraine's national shipping company,"Ukraine Danube Shipping," (UDP) began to form container caravans as an alternative logistics route across the Danube, bypassing the blocked border in the west of the country, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development announced on Feb. 16.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.