Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of U.S. Senators at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17 to discuss Ukraine's defense needs.

After months of negotiations, the U.S. Senate finally approved a foreign bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine. The bill is likely to face much stiffer opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Thank you for the bipartisan and bicameral support for our country in the U.S. Congress. Ukraine is counting on the U.S.' continued leadership in protecting freedom and democracy in Europe and worldwide."

Ukraine's head of state arrived at the Munich Security Conference, an annual event gathering security elite from around the world, earlier on Feb. 17.

His appearance comes at a precarious moment for Ukraine. The military was forced to withdraw on Feb. 17 from the heavily battered city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast as Russian forces attempted to encircle it.

Meanwhile, the country is facing a growing shortage of ammunition as further aid to Ukraine remains tied up in Congress.

Despite the pressure from the Senate and the White House, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson so far refused to put the foreign aid bill to a vote in the House and declared a recess until the end of February.

There are fears that the Republican Party is coming under the increasing influence of prospective presidential nominee Donald Trump, whose open criticism of NATO and the assistance for Ukraine raises worries among Washington's allies.