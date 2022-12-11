Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky, Macron discuss Ukraine’s peace plan

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2022 4:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 11, according to Zelensky's office. The two discussed Zelensky’s 10-point “peace formula” to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Zelensky presented the formula in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15. The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

On Dec. 3, Macron said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations to end Russia’s war, the West should consider providing Russia with guarantees in the future security architecture.

Macron's statement outraged Ukrainian officials, including Ukraine's chief negotiator with Russia, lawmaker David Arakhamia. The official said that Kyiv is ready to provide Russia with security guarantees after it withdraws its troops from Ukraine, pays reparations, brings all war criminals to justice, and voluntarily surrenders nuclear weapons.

When Russia does that, “we are ready to sit at the negotiating table and talk about security guarantees,” Arakhamia said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.