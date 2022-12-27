Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Italy considers supplying air defense systems to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2022 8:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 27 that Italy is considering supplying Ukraine with air defense systems.

“I expressed my gratitude to Giorgia Meloni for her solidarity and comprehensive support for Ukraine,” Zelensky said, adding that he commended the Italian government’s decision to allocate an additional 10 million euros in aid for Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed Zelensky’s peace formula to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In mid-November, he presented a 10-point peace plan that envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

On Dec. 26, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine is looking to hold a peace summit by the end of February with the involvement of the United Nations and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Kuleba said that Russia could only be invited to such a gathering if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.