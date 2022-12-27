Zelensky: Italy considers supplying air defense systems to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 27 that Italy is considering supplying Ukraine with air defense systems.

“I expressed my gratitude to Giorgia Meloni for her solidarity and comprehensive support for Ukraine,” Zelensky said, adding that he commended the Italian government’s decision to allocate an additional 10 million euros in aid for Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed Zelensky’s peace formula to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In mid-November, he presented a 10-point peace plan that envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

On Dec. 26, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine is looking to hold a peace summit by the end of February with the involvement of the United Nations and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Kuleba said that Russia could only be invited to such a gathering if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first.