Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky imposes sanctions against 40 individuals, 382 legal entities

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2023 4:55 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv on April 20, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees on April 22, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 400 individuals and legal entities.

The sanctions target 25 Russian citizens, four Swiss nationals, and eight Mali citizens. The list includes the families of Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, Russian official Suleiman Kerimov, and a soldier allegedly responsible for torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Sanctions also target Russian parties, tech companies, Russia’s Central Election Commission, and some companies registered in Switzerland, Luxembourg, France, Cyprus, and Malta.

On April 15, Zelensky signed two decrees to impose sanctions on more than 690 individuals and legal entities, including Russian ones.

According to the documents published on the president’s website, sanctions were imposed on a number of Russian athletes, as well as Russian search engines such as Rambler and Yandex.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
