Zelensky imposes sanctions against 40 individuals, 382 legal entities

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees on April 22, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 400 individuals and legal entities.

The sanctions target 25 Russian citizens, four Swiss nationals, and eight Mali citizens. The list includes the families of Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, Russian official Suleiman Kerimov, and a soldier allegedly responsible for torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Sanctions also target Russian parties, tech companies, Russia’s Central Election Commission, and some companies registered in Switzerland, Luxembourg, France, Cyprus, and Malta.

On April 15, Zelensky signed two decrees to impose sanctions on more than 690 individuals and legal entities, including Russian ones.

According to the documents published on the president’s website, sanctions were imposed on a number of Russian athletes, as well as Russian search engines such as Rambler and Yandex.