Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Everything necessary for battles for Soledar and Bakhmut will be provided 'promptly and uninterruptedly'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2023 7:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a meeting with the Ukrainian military, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 12 that "particular attention" was paid to the battles for Bakhmut and Soledar in the eastern Donetsk Oblast.

"I emphasize that the units defending these cities are provided with ammunition and everything necessary promptly and uninterruptedly," Zelensky said, adding that the Armed Forces are reinforced with equipment and weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reported that over a hundred Russian soldiers had been killed in the battle of Soledar after Ukrainian forces launched a missile strike.

Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, on Jan. 11, denied Russian claims that the town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast was "under Russian control."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Jan. 11, neither confirmed nor denied earlier reports that Moscow troops had captured Soledar, saying that the public should wait for official announcements.

Donetsk Oblast Governor denies Russia captured Soledar, claims Ukraine 'fighting for every centimeter'
The Kyiv Independent


The country's Defense Ministry alleged on Jan. 11 that Russian paratroopers had blocked Soledar from the north and south.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Kremlin-controlled mercenary group Wagner Group, claimed on Jan. 10 that the group had captured the whole of Soledar and encircled Ukrainian forces in the center of the town.

On Jan. 10, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russian troops, together with Wagner Group mercenaries, had likely occupied most of Soledar over the past four days.

Soledar is located about 10 kilometers from Bakhmut. Russian troops are seeking to encircle Bakhmut by capturing Soledar.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.