Zelensky: Every Russian soldier that surrenders will get 'civilized' treatment

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address on Sept. 24 that Ukraine will ensure "the secrecy of the circumstances of the surrender" and provide the possibility not to return to Russia for those Russian soldiers who voluntarily surrender in Ukraine.

“If you are afraid to return to Russia and don’t want to be exchanged, we will find a way to ensure that,” Zelensky said.

The statement comes after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced mobilization in Russia to reinforce its army fighting in Ukraine on Sept. 21.

