Zelensky: 'Enemies can attack our cities, but they won't break us'

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the kamikaze drone attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17.

"All night and all morning, the enemy was terrorizing civilians. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine," he said. "The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of the future generations. And we will get our victory."

As of 9 a.m., the regional military administration has confirmed four strikes on Kyiv, adding that "the enemy continues to attack."

According to the report, a residential building was hit. A fire also broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on Telegram.