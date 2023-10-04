Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

France agrees to provide military equipment to Armenia

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 4, 2023 9:31 AM 2 min read
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the end of a joint press conference following their talks in Yerevan on October 3, 2023. (Photo credit: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France is ready to start providing Armenia with military equipment to bolster Yerevan's defense capabilities, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Oct. 3, citing French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

"France has agreed to sign a contract with Armenia on the provision of military aid," Colonna said during a press conference in Yerevan with her Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

The official added that, for now, she cannot elaborate on the details of the military support.

The French minister also said that she asked the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to expand the observation mission in Armenia and include Yerevan in the European peace mechanism, similar to the one implemented by the bloc in Moldova.

Colonna's statements come only weeks after Azerbaijan launched a military offensive against the ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh and established full control over the region.

Baku's onslaught made over 100,000 of Karabakh's Armenians leave their homes for Armenia.

Russian "peacekeepers" were stationed in the area, nominally to stop violence between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, but did nothing to prevent Azerbaijan's Sept. 20 offensive.

Tensions between Armenia and their long-time ally Russia have risen since then, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hinted that Armenia could no longer rely on Russia.

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.