Zelensky arrives in Singapore for security conference

by Martin Fornusek June 1, 2024 1:39 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore on June 1, 2024, for the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore on June 1 for the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference and meetings with high-ranking foreign officials.

"In Singapore, I will address the conference and hold a number of meetings, particularly with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors," Zelensky said on X.

9:40 PM

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
