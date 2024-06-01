Zelensky arrives in Singapore for security conference

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore on June 1 for the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference and meetings with high-ranking foreign officials.

"In Singapore, I will address the conference and hold a number of meetings, particularly with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors," Zelensky said on X.