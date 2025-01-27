Zelensky arrives in Poland for Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland for a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp, Zelensky’s spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, told Ukrinform on Jan. 27.

Jan. 27 marks the day when the Red Army liberated one of the largest Nazi death camps located in occupied Poland. The date was chosen as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate the World War II-era massacre of 6 million Jews and millions of other victims by Nazi Germany.

Prior to his visit to Poland, on Jan. 26, the Ukrainian president honored the Holocaust victims at the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve in Kyiv, a site of a Nazi massacre of Jews in 1941.

Zelensky’s visit to Poland will also include bilateral meetings with world leaders, namely with European Council President Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron, Nykyforov said.

Dozens of other heads of state and government are attending the event, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and British King Charles III.