News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Peace Plan
Zelensky believes Trump can end war in Ukraine, must include Kyiv in talks

by Olena Goncharova January 26, 2025 12:09 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump could potentially fulfill his promise to end the war in Ukraine, but only if he involves Kyiv in any discussions, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While the specifics of a potential agreement under Trump remain unclear, Zelensky emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no interest in ending the war. Trump's promise, made during his election campaign, to resolve the war within 24 hours of taking office was vague, and his aides have since indicated that such a resolution could take months.

Zelensky insisted that the war could not end unless Ukraine is part of the negotiations:  "Otherwise it will not work. Because Russia does not want to end the war, while Ukraine wants to end it."

He also expressed uncertainty about how a deal could materialize, noting that even Trump himself might not fully understand the details. "I believe President Trump himself does not know all the details. Because I would say so much depends on what sort of just peace we can achieve. And whether Putin wants, in principle, to stop the war. I believe he doesn't want to," Zelensky said.

Despite the lack of clarity, Zelensky believed that Trump genuinely wants to see the war come to an end. He mentioned that the situation, nearing its third anniversary next month, remains complicated, but Trump has recognized the risks of prolonging the war. "He is simply saying this has to end or it will get worse," Zelensky said of Trump's stance on the peace process.

Trump has indicated a willingness to engage in talks with Putin, contrasting with the Biden administration, which distanced itself from the Russian leader.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of including European allies in future peace talks, especially as Ukraine seeks to join the European Union. "As for what the set-up of the talks will be: Ukraine, I really hope Ukraine will be there, America, Europe and Russia," Zelensky stated. Both Ukraine submitted its EU membership applications shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, signaling their aspirations for closer ties with the West.

Author: Olena Goncharova
