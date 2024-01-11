Skip to content
Zelensky arrives in Estonia as tour of Baltic states continues

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2024 8:33 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky is met by Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn's airport, Estonia, on Jan. 11, 2024. (Margus Tsahkna/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Estonia early on Jan. 11 as part of his tour of the Baltic countries, Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reported.

Ukraine's head of state arrived in Lithuania earlier on Jan. 10 as the first step in his tour, where Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced a long-term aid package for Ukraine. Latvia is Zelensky's next destination.

Zelensky is accompanied on his trip to Estonia by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We give a strong message and confirmation to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by their side, and together, we will win this war!" Tsahkna said on X (formerly Twitter).

Zelensky hasn't yet reported on his arrival to Estonia and the visit's agenda.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have been some of Ukraine's strongest supporters since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, ranking in the top tier of countries by percentage of GDP committed.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems
Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
