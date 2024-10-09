Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, EU aid, Hungary, G7
Edit post

EU approves 35-billion-euro loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets

by Olena Goncharova October 9, 2024 11:44 PM 2 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Union countries have approved an unprecedented plan to issue a 35-billion-euro ($37.2 billion) loan to support Ukraine's war-torn economy, using Russia's immobilized Central Bank assets as collateral.

The deal is part of a broader G7 initiative to provide €45 billion ($50 billion) in aid to Kyiv, struggling to counter a renewed Russian offensive that has severely damaged its power infrastructure.

Under the G7 plan, profits from Russia's frozen assets will gradually be used to repay the multi-billion-euro loan. EU officials said that the 35 billion loan will be "undesignated" and "untargeted," allowing Ukraine maximum flexibility in how it spends the funds. The EU expects to start distributing the money early next year.

The agreement, reached on Oct. 9 by EU ambassadors, follows Hungary's announcement that it would block a key sanctions reform until after the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

The proposed amendment will extend the renewal period for sanctions on Russia’s frozen assets—valued at around €210 billion across the EU—from six months to 36 months. Unlike the loan, which passed by a qualified majority, changes to sanctions laws require unanimous approval.

"We believe that this issue should be decided – the prolongation of the Russian sanctions – after the US elections. That was the Hungarian position," Hungary's finance minister Mihaly Varga said on Oct. 8 following a ministerial meeting in Luxembourg, according to Euronews.

The longer renewal period aims to make the project more predictable and address concerns raised by G7 allies, particularly the U.S., which fears that a single EU member could block sanctions, unfreeze assets, and disrupt the entire plan. These fears are mainly directed at Hungary, known for blocking sanctions in exchange for controversial concessions.

According to the G7 plan, profits generated by the frozen assets will be used to gradually repay the money loaned to Ukraine. If these profits are no longer accessible, the West will be responsible for covering the costs.

Ukraine war latest: Russian weapons depot storing North Korean shells, missiles set ablaze after drone attack, Kyiv says
Key developments on Oct. 9: * Russian weapons depot storing North Korean shells, missiles set ablaze after drone attack, Ukraine’s military reports * Ramstein-format meeting postponed after Biden cancels foreign visits * Battlefield situation calls for decisive action to end war in 2025, Zelensk…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.