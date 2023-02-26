Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky approves new sanctions against Russian individuals

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2023 12:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law on Feb. 26 a new set of personal sanctions targeting 277 Russians and 92 legal entities.

The list includes individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, those who help support mercenaries fighting against Ukraine, and Russian athletes and other sporting representatives who have shown public support for the war.

“Ukraine’s pressure will continue. The world’s pressure on the terrorist state will continue,” Zelensky said.

Among the Russian individuals newly sanctioned are former pole vaulter and a two-time Olympic gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev, and the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Vitalii Smirnov.

The Russian Red Cross and several other non-profit organizations were also sanctioned.

Restrictions tighten in 10th EU sanctions package against Russia
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
