Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
War, NATO, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky, partners meet in Brussels to boost military support for Ukraine ahead of winter

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2023 3:18 PM 4 min read
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (L) is welcomed by Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at NATO's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wolfhart/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian leaders and NATO defense ministers have convened in Brussels on Oct. 11 for a two-day summit to mobilize allied support for Kyiv ahead of the coming winter.

In a surprise visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at NATO headquarters this morning as alliance officials prepare for the 16th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and a session of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and the first with Zelensky physically present.

Several of Ukraine's main defense partners announced major new military aid packages for Ukraine, including Belgium, which joined Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway in the so-called "fighter jet coalition," pledged to deliver an unspecified number of F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine starting from 2025.

In a short press conference together with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelensky said he planned to discuss a variety of issues but stressed that one of the priorities remains air defense systems in anticipation of a new campaign of Russian missile strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure over winter.

On Sept. 21, Russian forces launched its first mass strike against Ukraine's energy infrastructure in six months. Ukrainian officials warned that Russia will seek to cripple the country's power grid with large-scale attacks, as it had attempted during the fall and winter of 2022-2023.

Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of reinforcing Ukraine's air defense capabilities, as they are critical in protecting "cities, economy, and critical infrastructure."

"This will help Ukraine to produce, trade, to function as a normal country, and that will increase their ability to finance and provide ammunition themselves," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg warned that Putin plans to use the winter as a "weapon of war," and NATO allies are working to prevent that through air defense support.

"We have now $2.4 billion in what we call forward contracts for increased ammunition production, out of which $1 billion is firm contracts, and we are constantly working on ramping up production."

According to Stoltenberg, individual allied countries are expected to present new assistance packages during the summit.

Ahead of the Brussels meeting, Germany's Defense Ministry announced a "winter" aid package for Ukraine worth around $1 billion, including an additional Patriot air defense system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard air defenses.

Following his talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Oct. 10, Zelensky also touted new military aid from Romania, which is said to focus on artillery and air defense.

Iohannis: Almost 60% of Ukrainian grain exports transit through Romania
Nearly 60% of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports transit through Romania, the country’s president Klaus Iohannis said in Bucharest on Oct. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

The U.S. and the U.K. have also presented new aid packages.

According to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Washington will provide Ukraine with $200 million worth of security support in the latest tranche, containing air defense ammunition, artillery, and other equipment.

Austin also said that the allies are working to establish new "capability coalitions," akin to the "fighter jet coalition," to coordinate the provision of specific defense capacities to Ukraine.

"But now we're taking this concept a little further. We're asking countries to create coalitions focused on broader opportunities that go beyond specific platforms," the defense secretary added.

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

London is readying a new defense assistance package of $123 million, encompassing demining, vehicle maintenance, and fortification equipment. The U.K. has also joined the allied effort in reinforcing Ukraine's air defenses.

"During my recent visit to Kyiv, I assured President Zelensky that the U.K.'s support for Ukraine and their most urgent needs is unwavering," U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.

"Today, I am proud to announce that the U.K., alongside our allies, is delivering on that promise with new contracts to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems to protect civilians from Putin's barbaric bombing campaign."

Zelensky is also expected to meet Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss the provision of the F-16s to Ukraine.

Apart from the jet fighters, the talks between the two leaders will focus on the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, Zelensky said. The president pointed out that Russian assets frozen at Western banks could be used to finance Ukraine's recovery.

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken announced last week that the U.S. and the EU are working on legal procedures to transfer over $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine for that purpose.

The summit will also address other common security issues aside from Ukraine. NATO representatives are expected to discuss the recent Hamas attack against Israel or the reported sabotage of an underwater gas pipeline and a communications cable between Finland and Estonia.

‘A wave of terror:’ Hamas attack brings back haunting memories of war for Ukrainians in Israel
Stefania Stavytska woke up on Oct. 7. in the Israeli port city of Jaffa with a queasy feeling of déjà-vu. The 25-year-old video producer thought she had left the sounds of sirens behind when she left Kyiv in March 2022, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Instead, she
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.