Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky about Bakhmut: 'It's hard, but we are holding on'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 6:47 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Kyiv on Feb. 15. Photo: President's Office.
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that the most difficult combat situations are now near Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, but Ukrainian soldiers are holding on and inflicting maximum losses on Russian forces.

He named the city of Bakhmut "a living fortress," which is allowing Ukraine to prepare its troops for the liberation of Russian-occupied territories.

"Unfortunately, the fortress is alive. I mean, it consists of living people, a kind of living wall. This war is so expensive for the history of our country," Ukraine's president said during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Kyiv.

Zelensky added that he's constantly in touch with all Ukrainian commanders fighting in these areas. "It's hard, but they're holding on."

Russian troops, along with the Kremlin-controlled mercenary group Wagner, have been attempting to capture Bakhmut for months.

Russian forces have recently captured settlements north and south of Bakhmut and are trying to cut off all supply lines leading to the embattled town.

Taking control of the town would allow Moscow to disrupt Ukraine's supply lines in the area and open up the main road leading to the two vital Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

One night in Bakhmut: Civilians wait for the end as Russia draws closer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.