Zelensky: 233 Iranian kamikaze drones shot down over Ukraine in past month

The number of Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munitions shot down, along with "tens of missiles" was named by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his regular address to Ukrainians.



Zelensky thanked Ukraine's air defense forces for their work in protecting Ukraine's cities and infrastructure from the drones.



Running short on its stocks of homegrown long-range missiles, Russia has turned to large swarms of cheap Iranian kamikaze drones to inflict massive damage on Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has accused Iran of joining the war on Russia's side by supplying drones, with Zelensky introducing a motion to cut diplomatic ties with the authoritarian Middle Eastern nation on Oct. 18.

