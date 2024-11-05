Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 6, injures 9

This audio is created with AI assistance
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.
A Russian attack against the city of Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 5 killed at least six people and injured at least nine, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.
Russian forces reportedly targeted an infrastructure facility, starting a fire. The full extent of damage is being determined.
Authorities warned about a possible ballistic missile strike at around 9:10 a.m. local time, after which several explosions were reported in the city.
Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is a common target of Russian attacks. Some 710,000 residents lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.