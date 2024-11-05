Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Ukraine
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 6, injures 9

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 5, 2024 11:17 AM 1 min read
A photo capturing the building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack against the city of Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 5 killed at least six people and injured at least nine, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian forces reportedly targeted an infrastructure facility, starting a fire. The full extent of damage is being determined.

Authorities warned about a possible ballistic missile strike at around 9:10 a.m. local time, after which several explosions were reported in the city.

Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is a common target of Russian attacks. Some 710,000 residents lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
