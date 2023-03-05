Zaporizhzhia attack death toll rises to 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Thirteen people have been killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 2, including an eight-month-old child, the State Emergency Services reported.

Rescuers have reportedly removed over 853 tonnes of debris from the site, and State Emergency Services psychologists have provided assistance to the 100-some of the building’s residents and relatives of the victims.

Eleven people have been rescued from the building, as well as four cats and a dog.



Russia conducted an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia with an S-300 missile overnight on March 2, heavily damaging a residential building.

“The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign our land,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a statement in the aftermath of the attack. “We will drive all the occupiers out, and they will be held accountable for everything.”