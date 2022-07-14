Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine will not allow Western weapons to ‘fall into hands of terrorists’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on July 14 that he discussed the “pace and volume of international technical assistance deliveries” to Ukraine with Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. “I emphasized that the Ukrainian side is clearly aware of the responsibility for each weapon and will not allow it to fall into the hands of terrorists,” Zaluzhnyi said.