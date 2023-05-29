Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine's air defense shoots down 11 ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2023 2:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense shot down 11 ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia at Kyiv Oblast, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on May 29.

This latest attack marks the 16th time Ukraine's capital has been targeted in May and the second time in the past 24 hours.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Russian forces launched both Iskander-M and Iskander-K missiles from the north around 11:30 a.m. local time.

However, local reports in Ukraine's capital suggest that air defense was at work around 11:00 a.m. local time.

Previously, Ukraine's air defense shot down 30 drones and 37 cruise missiles overnight on May 29.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least one person in Podil district was hospitalized as a result of injuries incurred during the daytime attack.

Missile strikes reported in Kyiv, 1 injured
Missile strikes were reported in the capital at 11 a.m. local time by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, leaving one person injured so far.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
