Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine's air defense shoots down 11 ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine's air defense shot down 11 ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia at Kyiv Oblast, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on May 29.

This latest attack marks the 16th time Ukraine's capital has been targeted in May and the second time in the past 24 hours.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Russian forces launched both Iskander-M and Iskander-K missiles from the north around 11:30 a.m. local time.

However, local reports in Ukraine's capital suggest that air defense was at work around 11:00 a.m. local time.

Previously, Ukraine's air defense shot down 30 drones and 37 cruise missiles overnight on May 29.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least one person in Podil district was hospitalized as a result of injuries incurred during the daytime attack.