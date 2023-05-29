Missile strikes reported in Kyiv, 1 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Missile strikes were reported in the capital at 11 a.m. local time by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, leaving one person injured so far.

Following an air raid siren, several explosions were heard in the city as air defense was activated.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported burning missile fragments falling on a road in the northern Obolonskyi district.

According to the mayor, emergency services were sent to the site to contain the damage and put out the burning debris.

Missile fragments also fell in the Podilskyi district, causing fire on the roof of a two-story building and leaving one injured, who was then hospitalized, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

In the Desnyanskyi district, explosions were also reported as air defense was activated in the area.

Concurrently, an air raid siren sounded also in central, northern, and southern oblasts.