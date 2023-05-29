Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Missile strikes reported in Kyiv, 1 injured

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2023 12:15 PM 1 min read
Emergency services put out a fire in Obolon district, Kyiv, following an air strike on May 29. (Source: Kyiv Regional Military Administration / Official Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Missile strikes were reported in the capital at 11 a.m. local time by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, leaving one person injured so far.

Following an air raid siren, several explosions were heard in the city as air defense was activated.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported burning missile fragments falling on a road in the northern Obolonskyi district.

According to the mayor, emergency services were sent to the site to contain the damage and put out the burning debris.

Missile fragments also fell in the Podilskyi district, causing fire on the roof of a two-story building and leaving one injured, who was then hospitalized, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

In the Desnyanskyi district, explosions were also reported as air defense was activated in the area.

Concurrently, an air raid siren sounded also in central, northern, and southern oblasts.

A missile fragment fell on the road in the Obolon district of Kyiv. (Source: Mayor Vitali Klitschko / Official Telegram channel)
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.